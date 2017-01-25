Xiaomi India claims 250,000 Redmi Note 4 sales in 10 minutes

Hotcakes? Only if they’re made out of red rice.

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is claiming claiming a quarter of a million Redmi Note 4 purchases in India in only 10 minutes. The phone debuted back in August and got a “4X” iteration only a few weeks ago, so it’s quite amazing to see a sustained reservoir of excitement for this budget buster — and with a whole population of people who want or need a cheap, reliable phone, it shouldn’t be a surprise.

The initial flash sale took place over the company’s website and e-marketplace Flipkart on Monday. Units were available (and are available for further reservation once more stock arrives) in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB/64GB configurations for Rs. 10,999 ($162) and Rs. 12,999 ($191), respectively — prices that are at least more 20 percent more expensive than the original release. Part of that could be that the deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 chip that was in Chinese units was replaced with a more expensive Snapdragon 625 from Qualcomm.

With its budget Redmi (literally “red rice”) brand, Xiaomi has been steadily become one of the top mobile contenders in the subcontinent. 3.6 million Redmi Note 3 units were put in Indian hands last year and the Note 4 is definitely on track to match or break that number.