Japan Display officially announces flexible LCD R&D

Japan Display has officially decided to pull into the future fight for the iPhone’s screen with the announcement of its FULL ACTIVE™ FLEX LCD display.

This initial model, a 5.5-inch LCD panel at full HD resolution, is flexible and meant to conform to curved glass screen designs as on the Galaxy S7 edge and the like. As Japan Display is a display vendor to Apple, the move could be a public bid for supplying a future iPhone with such a display, competing with flexible OLED solutions that many other manufacturers are migrating to.

The FULL ACTIVE FLEX has typical luminance of 500 candelas per square meter and a contrast ratio of 1,500:1, comparable to AMOLED products on the market right now.

Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2018, when the thick of the fight for the iPhone’s display is to take place.

