Wearables
85

“Find My iPhone” app also a “Find My AirPods” app in iOS 10.3

Contents
Advertisement

The first developer beta of iOS 10.3 came out yesterday and one big app that you’ll be turning to more often if you own a pair of Apple’s AirPods is “Find My iPhone“. That’s where a feature in development will be, currently called “Find My AirPods”.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the feature will rely on data logged on your main iOS device of when the Bluetooth connection to the AirPods dropped and the correlating GPS coordinates. Data from the Apple Watch Series 2’s GPS won’t be helpful in this case — the Find My iPhone doesn’t rely on it.

Alarms embedded within the AirPods can also be triggered in the app if your tendency is to lose them in couches or under low-clearance furniture.

You’ll see this update on the final version of iOS 10.3.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Engadget
Source
Wall Street Journal
Posted In
iOS, Wearables
Tags
AirPods, Apple, Find My iPhone, iOS, iOS 10.3, News, wireless earbuds
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.