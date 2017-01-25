The first developer beta of iOS 10.3 came out yesterday and one big app that you’ll be turning to more often if you own a pair of Apple’s AirPods is “Find My iPhone“. That’s where a feature in development will be, currently called “Find My AirPods”.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the feature will rely on data logged on your main iOS device of when the Bluetooth connection to the AirPods dropped and the correlating GPS coordinates. Data from the Apple Watch Series 2’s GPS won’t be helpful in this case — the Find My iPhone doesn’t rely on it.

Alarms embedded within the AirPods can also be triggered in the app if your tendency is to lose them in couches or under low-clearance furniture.

You’ll see this update on the final version of iOS 10.3.