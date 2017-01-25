Eight months later, HTC’s clusterf*** of a smartwatch project is officially and finally abandoned, at least “in the short term.” To be perfectly candid, no one even remembered the once oft-rumored Halfbeak codename just last week, but then a series of unusually high-quality live pics of a purported Under Armour-co-manufactured prototype came to light seemingly out of nowhere.

It turns out this pre-release test device was actually canceled a long time ago, with Android Wear products likely deemed immature and impractical by a company that’s barely able to keep its smartphones afloat these days.

Chia-Lin Chang, HTC’s President of Global Sales and Chief Financial Officer, argues “even Apple as a big brand is declining” in this unfledged market, which is why “we’re not going to have an Android watch” anytime soon.

Chang wasn’t quite as forthright and unequivocal in his most recent interview when talking about other devices and categories, though he did confess Google Assistant “will come” to the Taiwanese OEM’s phones “when ready.”

Apparently, Big G wants HTC to “incorporate the Assistant in a standard, prominent way”, as the two work together on “multiple things” following a fruitful Pixel collaboration. Exactly what things we don’t know, but “there’s always a different product” around the corner. A new Nexus Pixel tablet, perhaps? And how about HTC’s next own-brand flagship phone?

Well, it seems the U Ultra will get a sequel “when the next flagship CPU comes.” Of course, the Snapdragon 821 is already a few months old, so an 835-powered follow-up could still be a ways off.