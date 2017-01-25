Developer review responses will be available in iOS 10.3

Developers are being notified that they will soon be able to respond to reviews of their app on the iOS App Store starting with version 10.3. The first developer preview came about yesterday.

In addition to responding, the developer can also solicit reviews within the app itself. The user won’t have to be dragged out of the app experience and into the App Store for a review and the developer can control at what point they’ll prompt the user for a critique. That feature will be put out in an API.

Developer responses to reviews are becoming crucial as the battleground of star ratings has been littered with mines over time with floods of bot generation and viral campaigns. Sometimes the user may just be confused as to how the app functions — the developer may be able to address the issue directly to said user and promise to clarify that functionality in a future update.

That said, with the new in-app review API, users won’t benefit from being able to compare with other reviews while writing their own. And, according to The Loop, developers will only be able to prompt users through the API three times per year.

Users will also be able to 3D Touch on a review to rate it helpful.