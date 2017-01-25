The “market leader in unlocked devices in the United States” was conspicuously absent from Las Vegas earlier this month, stalling the otherwise predictable introduction of a sequel for the “highly successful” BLU Vivo XL unveiled at CES last year.

But now the BLU Vivo XL2 is out and about, bringing even greater value for the same exceptionally low $149.99 price. Better yet, if you’re quick and determined, the redesigned, incrementally upgraded mid-range 5.5-incher can be yours at $99.99 after a $50 instant rebate between 11 am and 5 pm EST today only, January 25, while Amazon’s supplies last.

Trust us, they won’t, since the original Vivo XL’s RAM and ROM counts are enhanced from 2 and 16GB to 3 and 32 respectively, with a souped-up 8MP wide-angle selfie camera also in tow, a 13MP main snapper featuring improvements in aperture, lens, autofocus and overall performance, plus a snazzy new design.

BLU describes the looks of the second-gen budget killer in excessively buzzwordy terms by going on and on about “micro patterns”, “electrolyzed metallic finishes”, “sunburst effects”, and “glass-like transparent coats.” As far as we’re concerned, this is an impressively stylish slab, curved glass touch panel, 9.2mm profile, midnight blue, liquid gold paint jobs and all.

The rest of the specs aren’t very different from those of the OG model, including a 5.5-inch 720p display, 3150mAh battery with Quick Charge support, dual SIM, 4G LTE speeds for GSM networks, and alas, a modest quad-core MT6737T processor, as well as aging Android 6.0 Marshmallow software.