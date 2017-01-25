Gearing up for the “Big Game” next Sunday, on February 5, when the New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas? No better time than now to refresh your home entertainment setup with a deeply discounted new Smart TV.

Or perhaps you’d like one free of charge. Best Buy will make that happen for a no doubt limited time, and there aren’t even as many strings attached as you might suspect. Just two main requirements, as you’ll need to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge smartphone on a Verizon Device Payment, AT&T Next or Sprint 24-Month Installment plan to qualify for the complimentary 32-inch-class 720p LED HDTV.

The generally well-reviewed Samsung UN32J4500 Smart TV technically measures 31.5 inches in diagonal, allows for web content streaming via a proprietary Smart Hub, includes its own browser, built-in Wi-Fi, a couple of 5W speakers, typically setting you back $200.

Meanwhile, you won’t have to pay a dime for the S7 or S7 Edge upfront either, but instead anywhere between $20 and $33 a month for a total of 24 to 30 months. Pretty sweet bundle deal, even if it’s not entirely original or new, not to mention the Galaxy S8 is right around the corner, making you wonder if its predecessors are still a wise investment.