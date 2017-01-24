While luxury smartwatches are slowly becoming a thing, extravagant mobile phones with typically outlandish price points and bizarrely run-of-the-mill specs have been a staple of the industry for many years.

More than you can probably imagine, as the touchscreen-sporting Vertu Constellation collection was inaugurated back in the Symbian OS days. The newest member of the “highest-quality” handmade smartphone family actually aims to please Android power users for a change in addition to those way too vain to care about CPU cores, display pixel counts, RAM, ROM or battery capacity.

Well, the 2017 “luxury performance” Vertu Constellation ticks pretty much all the standard high-end boxes, featuring everything from a super-sharp 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED screen protected by virtually unbreakable sapphire, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, relatively large 3220mAh cell, USB Type-C port, front-facing stereo speakers, fingerprint sensor, NFC support, and wireless charging.

The 12MP rear-facing camera isn’t half bad either, generous 1.55 micro pixels, 4K video capabilities and all, though the English (Chinese?) luxury gadget manufacturer still misses one important box, pre-loading Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow onto its latest star of a very eye-catching Constellation.

Speaking of, you likely expect this to make an impression at first glance, and indeed, the “finest materials and streamlined aesthetics” are brought together in a spectacular way. For now, Vertu stays mum on retail pricing, and we’re afraid to ask more.