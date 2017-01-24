Are you just about ready to bet the farm on a high-profile but somewhat predictable Huawei P10 announcement at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona? Not so fast, because while it makes far less chronological sense to already unveil a sequel for last summer’s Honor 8, we’re pretty sure that’s what China’s FCC equivalent approved under a cryptic DUK-TL30 codename.

As always, Tenaa’s regulatory records spill the full beans on device specifications, including a bunch of ultra-high-end stuff. You have your 5.7-inch Quad HD display, unnamed 2.4 GHz octa-core CPU (Kirin 960?), heavy multitasking-friendly 6GB RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, 128GB internal storage, sizable 3900mAh battery, and yet somehow, also a wasp 6.97mm waist.

This… Huawei Honor 9 (?) seems to bear a clear overall family resemblance to the Honor 8, circular fingerprint sensor included, although the two-in-one main shooter follows a different design language, closer to that of the P9. Oh, and the shiny glass back is out, replaced by robust metal through and through.

In slightly less exciting news, Huawei recently sent in an own-brand phone for domestic certification too, with a single 12 (13?) megapixel rear cam, 8MP selfie snapper, presumably middling octa-core 2.1 GHz processor (Kirin 660?), 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 5.2-inch 1080p screen, Android 7.0 Nougat, and 2,900mAh battery capacity.

That sounds (and looks) an awful lot like what we’d realistically expect from a prospective Huawei P10 lite, which will probably not be dubbed P8 lite (2017) after all.