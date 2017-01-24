TCL launching “new BlackBerry” brand and phone on February 25
TCL, recently handed a license to take over BlackBerry’s smartphone production, is doing so with a bit of gusto.
It has launched a new Twitter account and has confirmed a “distinctly different” device set for launch in Barcelona just two days out from MWC 2017 and one day before many other manufacturers are set to put on their own shows: February 25.
25.02.17 #MWC2017 #BlackBerryMobile pic.twitter.com/uChVjp62TJ
— BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) January 24, 2017
Pocketnow was able to take a first look at the device depicted in the GIF above at CES 2017. It’s long been dubbed “Mercury” by us media types, though it wasn’t mentioned around the headquarters of either TCL or BlackBerry. We’ll learn about an official name soon enough, though.
