Signs of Lineage OS rebound is working

The Lineage OS blog is now three posts full and also full of hope for the future.

A manager of the CyanogenMod fork, itself a custom ROM of Android, has announced a robust array of servers that are able to store Lineage images for over 80 officially supported devices. The newly-established Wiki, accessible through our source link, lists the entire range, covering manufacturers from ASUS and BQ to Wileyfox and YU. Images for Google handsets from the Nexus 4 to the Nexus 5X and 6P as well as the Nexus 7 (2013) and Nexus 10 are currently included.

As of this post, over 95,000 active, unofficial installations have been put on across 486 devices. The most popular device on the list by far is the OnePlus One (codenamed “bacon”) with 10,000 loads followed by Xiaomi Mi 5 at 4,100 and the OnePlus 3 at 3,500. In terms of install location, leading country China outpaces India by just 200 users with a base of 6,500. United States developers number at 4,850 while Russians total 4,750.

Supported devices will get weekly releases in this early stage. Superuser access won’t be baked into each image — root is to be attained through another .zip file. Lineage OS developers are also experimenting with “data migration builds” that forego the need to wipe device data per flash — being experimental, “if it fails, you’ll have to wipe anyways”.

Steve Kondik, co-founder of commercial venture Cyanogen, left the company over differing visions of how the software, initially a community creation, should take shape. Lineage OS is the result of the split with some aspects and the name changed for intellectual property reasons.