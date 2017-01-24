Chromebooks have become a smash hit in the education sector. They have outpaced MacBook and Windows buys by far through inexpensive, core experience products. But now, with Android apps set to take over a part of Chrome OS from here on out, there’s an effort to see the software through as more touch-friendly.

Rajen Sheth, Google’s director of product for Android and Chrome for education and enterprise, told reporters this week that we should think beyond the Chrome-book to a Chrome-convertible as a standard device of the near future.

We have put a lot of investment into the touch UI and making touch a great experience on the Chromebook. You’re going to continue to see that happen. And what that’s going to do is it’s going to open up the possibilities for OEMs to have an even wider variety of form factors. You may expect everything from detachables to tablets based on Chrome OS down the line.

Unsurprisingly, the company Sheth works for took the opportunity to launch two new convertible Chromebooks: the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (a less rugged Acer Chromebook 11 N7) and the more rugged ASUS Chromebook Flip C213. Details are sparse for the devices, but they’re both targeted for educators.

Being touch-friendly will take more than just Android apps and a few bigger buttons for kids to jab at, though. Beyond just the thought of flip-around Chromebooks, detachable tablets may be another big focus as some code from the open-source Chromium project indicates. There’s also more code for a new boot method to the recovery state.

By the by, both string sets tie a device codenamed “poppy,” something that Google watchers have been obsessing over for a bit.