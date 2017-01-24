Wearables

Low-res LG Watch Sport and Watch Style pictures reveal some Urbane roots

The G6 isn’t the only LG device getting a new headshot as TechnoBuffalo has uncovered some low-resolution files of the LG Watch Sport (left) and Watch Style (right). Both watches are said to be what Google will be flogging on February 9 as the frontier products for Android Wear 2.0.

The Watch Sport is the thicker and “harder core” the two with three tactile buttons, the central of them rumored to be a digital crown. It may be strapped with rubber, but the chunky metallic body is supposed to hold GPS, IP58 resistance and a bevy of other hardware. Two cellular models are expected to support AT&T and Verizon.

The Watch Style acts as Android Wear’s fashion statement. Many of its elements follow the LG Watch Urbane‘s design language. Many band material options are expected to be available.

