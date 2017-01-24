Last Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview adds iOS support

So, Android Wear 2.0 debuts in two weeks, right? What a splendid time more than any (in the past several months) to let iPhone and iPad users finally test new cross-compatibility capabilities.

That’s one of the latest developments in the fifth and final Developer Preview issued today. Android Wear watches paired to iOS devices will be able to download and use apps from the standalone app store found in the OS and not on the contingent device.

Developers will have to follow guidelines for network access through said iOS devices as they operate differently from Android devices (of course).

“The available network bandwidth for standalone apps can be lower than expected, as the platform balances battery savings vs network bandwidth,” wrote Hoi Lam, a developer advocate.

Standalone apps extend the functionality of an Android Wear watch that’s already paired to any given iPhone.

A new app support library to the current library for API level 25 compilations is available. NFC Host Card Emulation is available to use and a new complication API will prevent a particular exception from occurring when relying on a third-party data source. The navigation drawer also gets revised interactions.

Google is expected to launch the software iteration along with two flagship watches from LG on February 9.