While many reviewers deemed the original Huawei Watch hands down Android Wear’s best 1.0 effort, all good things must come to an end, with the official US Google Store sealing the fate of the princely circular timepiece just last month.

It had a good, long run at both first and third-party retailers, despite its tardy September 2015 commercial debut coming far behind a Mobile World Congress announcement much earlier that year.

We almost can’t believe it’s been two years, which however makes it very easy to believe a sequel is finally right around the corner. And no, the Huawei Watch 2 will likely not support Samsung’s Android-challenging Tizen initiative.

Instead, it’s essentially guaranteed to take part in an onslaught of Android Wear 2.0 releases starting early February with the Nexus-like LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. Unfortunately, an MWC coming-out event is not “set in stone” yet, and we’re still a little light on prospective upgrades.

Optional cellular connectivity is apparently a given, with a built-in SIM card enabling standalone data access on the go, as well as phone call initiation and reception capabilities. The allegedly “sportier” second-gen wearable literally has no other feature rumored today, including what we know you’re all waiting for – NFC and GPS. But hey, there’s a time and place for everything.