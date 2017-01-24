Phones

European HTC 10, 10 Lifestyle and One M9 start receiving Nougat all at once

HTC’s Android 7.0 update agenda, while nowhere near as desolate as Samsung’s, has been a little hectic, especially outside of the US. But the company’s one true 2016 flagship reportedly stalled Nougat’s expansion to the old continent for system stabilization and improvements to OS responsiveness.

And now this region-specific goodie pack, which was allegedly well “worth waiting more”, is finally making its way to the UK, with additional European countries following “soon.” Alongside the standard HTC 10, the slightly lower-end 10 Lifestyle is also receiving an over-the-air 7.0 promotion across EU territories. Oh, and the older One M9 too. Yup, the spring 2015-released M9 that used to run Lollipop back in the day.

Nougaty UI enhancements and tweaks, including important upgrades to battery life, multitasking, notifications, data-saving functionality, security and general device performance, should tip the scales at a little over 1GB, obviously requiring plenty of fuel in these three phones’ tanks. Also, it might be wise to download them on Wi-Fi.

By the way, just because HTC 10, 10 Lifestyle and One M9 updates are underway in select European regions, it doesn’t mean every user in every country will be getting them in a matter of days or even weeks. This is a lengthy, gradual process, and it’s best not to rush it.

