Huawei Honor 6X pre-order at B&H includes $135 worth of free accessories

Huawei’s hyper-fast-growing Honor sub-brand won a very honorable bronze medal in our editors’ poll of the best 2016 sub-$300 smartphones, but now the ambitious Chinese company seems to be in an even better position for a stronger budget 2017 showing.

In addition to breaking cover and commercially rolling out well in advance of Moto G4 Plus and ZTE Axon 7 mini sequels, the Honor 6X already stands out with amazing discounts and bundle deals. No longer sold for $50 off list once a week for a few minutes through the official US Honor e-store, the $250 mid-range Android handheld comes packaged with a pair of typically pricey accessories from third-party retailer B&H Photo Video.

We’re not sure how long this introductory promotion might last, though it’ll probably expire whenever B&H will actually start selling the device. For the time being, you can merely pre-order it there, free JBL Synchros Bluetooth on-ear headphones and Asus ZenPower Pro 10050mAh portable battery pack included.

The two freebies would set you back $100 and $35 respectively outside of these types of special offers, essentially shaving more than 50 percent off the 6X’s MSRP. 4G LTE-capable, and compatible with GSM networks nationwide, the unlocked 32GB smartphone is on sale in three different coats of paint (gold, gray and silver), 5.5-inch Full HD screen, octa-core Kirin 655 processor, 3GB RAM, dual rear camera, 3340mAh battery, fingerprint sensor and all.

