Google is the first to admit it massively neglected its once hugely promising Voice service this past half a decade in an official blog post that would’ve come as quite a surprise were it not for recent slip-ups.

It turns out that long overdue update the Mountain View-based search giant inadvertently confirmed a couple of weeks back is ready for primetime today, rolling out to Android and iOS devices, as well as the wide web.

Relentlessly patient Google Voice users will be happy to see the 2009-launched communication app redesigned after five long years to include separate inbox tabs for text messages, calls and voicemails, plus an overall cleaner, more intuitive look keeping “everything organized.”

The core functionality of course undergoes no drastic change, as you’re still allowed to choose one Google-provided US telephone number to rule them all. You can make and receive calls, even internationally, send free texts, listen to voicemail and read transcripts from and on different devices using said single Google account number.

Voicemail transcription for Spanish is also offered with this new update, alongside promises of accuracy improvements “over time”, and support for group and photo MMS, plus in-notification replies. Already migrated your Google Voice communication to the focus-shifting Hangouts?

There’s apparently “no need to change to the new apps”, but you may want to do it anyway. Additional improvements will come sooner or later, so it’s probably safe to say Google Voice is slowly rising from the ashes.