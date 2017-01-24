Google I/O 2017 happening from May 17
Developers were given five tricky puzzles spread throughout Google’s online properties to solve and have been able to come up with the message that the search giant has intended: its 11th I/O conference has been scheduled for May 17th through the 19th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California — the second year away from the smaller San Francisco indoor venue, the Moscone Center.
The first clue was distributed through the Google Developers social media accounts, along with a link to a special site that linked further to the second puzzle stored in a GitHub repository.
Four other riddles detailed specific coordinates of certain countries that, when their names were applied to a chessboard, spelled out the venue’s name. The whole process itself is an interesting mash that’s been laid out by Android Police (sourced below) and solved by the #googlearg channel on Discord.
Google’s I/O website has been updated, but is displaying no information at the moment. We expect, as with previous years, that a lottery system will dole out tickets to prospective attendees.