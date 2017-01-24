Samsung continues to plop in more trademark applications to support its “Bixby” product, a digital assistant service powered by AI technology from Viv that’s expected to debut on the Galaxy S8.

This time around, the chaebol has lodged the term “Bixby Vision” with the EUIPO. This term could refer to a visual search function of the assistant that could work like Google’s “Screen Search” feature does on most Android phones.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to debut on April 15.