Android Instant Apps now in public testing

If you’re ready for the deconstruction of the mobile application, so is Android.

Google has announced that its Instant Apps execution is now in limited public testing. Four appmakers — BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope and Asian media streaming app Viki — are part of the first wave and are collecting data and feedback.

Instant Apps, introduced at Google I/O last year, is meant to take users linked to an appmaker’s web content into an full app experience without the need to install the .APK itself. Developers will need to modularize their packages into bite-size portions that can easily be downloaded. All of this is to save space and time on the user’s end while future mobile “app” projects can be more efficiently produced and delivered.

Google claims “thousands of developers” on its waitlist for the SDK due out later this year.