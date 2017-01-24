Phones
Android Instant Apps now in public testing

If you’re ready for the deconstruction of the mobile application, so is Android.

Google has announced that its Instant Apps execution is now in limited public testing. Four appmakers — BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope and Asian media streaming app Viki — are part of the first wave and are collecting data and feedback.

Instant Apps, introduced at Google I/O last year, is meant to take users linked to an appmaker’s web content into an full app experience without the need to install the .APK itself. Developers will need to modularize their packages into bite-size portions that can easily be downloaded. All of this is to save space and time on the user’s end while future mobile “app” projects can be more efficiently produced and delivered.

Google claims “thousands of developers” on its waitlist for the SDK due out later this year.

Via
Phone Scoop
Source
Android
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android Instant Apps, Apps, developers, Instant Apps, News, software
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.