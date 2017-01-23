All of America’s “big four” mobile carriers clearly have their sights set on expansions of some sort, with Verizon and AT&T looking to branch out into the media industry after swallowing giants Yahoo and Time Warner respectively, while T-Mobile and Sprint could still make that long-rumored merger happen one of these days.

In the meantime, the “Now Network” just dropped a bombshell on us all by swooping down on the music streaming service Apple finally denied interest in buying a few months back. Technically, Tidal will not become Sprint property anytime soon though, as the nation’s fourth largest wireless service provider has merely agreed to acquire 33 percent of Jay Z’s Spotify-rivaling baby.

There’s still a lot about this deal (intentionally) left in a fog, but the bottom line is “exclusive artist content not available anywhere else” shall come to Sprint’s 45 million retail customers before long.

That sounds like pretty bad news for T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T-subscribing fans of not only Jay Z, but also Tidal’s many other first-class artist “owners”, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Jack White, Madonna, Alicia Keys, Usher, Chris Martin, Calvin Harris, Lil Wayne, and T.I.

Currently available in over 52 countries with Premium and HiFi paid membership tiers for Windows, OS X, iOS and Android devices, Tidal flaunts a catalog of 42.5 million songs and 140,000 “high quality” videos, “neglecting” however to disclose actual user numbers in a press release focusing mainly on the new partners’ pride and joy to join forces.