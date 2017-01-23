Phones
Sony confesses to Nougat ‘inconsistencies’ on Z5, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet, rollout will re-commence ASAP

Since Sony Mobile’s global PR team finally decided to break the silence with a couple of casual Android 7.0 rollout confirmations on Twitter last week, we mostly ignored whispers around the web of bizarre Nougat halts for what seemed like a limited number of Xperia Z5, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet users.

But now that same @SonyMobileNews social media handle acknowledges no doubt widespread “inconsistencies in Nougat for Z5, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet”, highlighting the company’s “priority is user experience”, and adding it will try its best to “re-commence rollout ASAP.”

In a separate press statement, said “inconsistencies” are detailed to be “related to audio playback via third-party apps and SD card encrypted data read performance”, with the root cause fortunately “identified” already, and reiterated plans of providing “corrective firmware and re-commencing the rollout as soon as possible.”

While Sony’s refreshing candor on the matter of software glitches caused by updates aimed at improving the user experience is, well, refreshing and deserving of praise, we also need to (moderately) scold the Japanese device manufacturer. Maybe if it wasn’t in such a hurry to send Nougat goodies left and right, it could have thoroughly tested the quality and stability of all these super-speedy Android upgrades before dispatching them.

Via
Xperia Blog
Source
Twitter
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
