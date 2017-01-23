Now that we know exactly what went wrong with the Galaxy Note 7, for certain, on the record, technical details and all, it’s probably time to let go of resentment and anger, looking ahead with hope and cautious trust to the bleeding Korean tech titan’s “next big thing.”

Of course, we’ve actually begun to contemplate the Galaxy S8 months ago, but today’s the day Samsung also officially looks ahead, confirming its high-stakes H1 2017 flagship will break with tradition, arriving a little late to market.

It makes perfect sense to hold it back, obviously, with a new “8-point battery safety check” system in place, plus “multi-layer” safety measures, and a “team of experts from academia and research centers” overseeing the “qualify-first” R&D process.

All that takes time, which is absolutely a good thing, though next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is still shaping up as an unusually somber affair now. Remember, the previous three generations of the company’s Galaxy S hero phone were all unveiled in MWC’s anticipation, then glamorously showcased in Catalonia’s capital, which we’re sure going to miss this year.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s President of Mobile, Koh Dong-Jin, wasn’t upfront about the actual Galaxy S8 announcement and release plans upon denying its MWC 2017 debut, leaving us wondering whether we’ll see it break cover in March or April.