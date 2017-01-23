One batch of OnePlus 3T shipping immediately today

Europeans and North Americans will have something to look forward to pretty quickly if they are eagerly visiting oneplus.net.

The Chinese mobile startup (can we call it a startup, still?) announced that a batch of OnePlus 3T, to be released today, will be shipping immediately to customers in the two continents. They’re all in the gunmetal finish and have 64GB of storage.

2016 was an incredible year for OnePlus, marked by the launch of two exceptional devices; the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Released to instant and glowing critical acclaim, our new devices were in high, and ever-increasing, demand. This led to some supply difficulties, as demand far exceeded anything we had ever experienced before. As a result, delivery times were often long and our devices were frequently out of stock, this is why we setup a pre-order system.

Even with that pre-order system, fans continued to pile on the buying queue with shipping wait times going on weeks and, in some cases, even months. And you wonder if those invitations would’ve come in handy, still.

Ironically, it was in Europe and North America that the OnePlus 3T usurped the relatively fresh OnePlus 3 first.

We’re not sure how long OnePlus can keep this up (OnePlus isn’t, either), but hey, one good step can always lead to another.