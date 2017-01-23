We know full well the mid-range, China-only Nokia 6 is merely the beginning of a “wide” HMD-supervised smartphone portfolio with a global focus, and it’s also no secret that there’s something cooking for next month’s Mobile World Congress.

Android power users nostalgic about the Finnish brand’s high-end designs in days of yore probably got cautiously excited upon hearing shaky rumors of a so-called Nokia P1 ultra-flagship based on an interesting Japan-exclusive Sharp Aquos phone.

The same device may have just been confirmed on Weibo, where Nokia apparently incited an overeager fan to patience. Like most other mobile product manufacturers, HMD (or rather Foxconn) still needs a bit of time to load Qualcomm’s hot new Snapdragon 835 processor into a commercial device.

But such a gadget is almost definitely coming sooner or later, and we wouldn’t completely rule out a February 26 announcement, followed by an actual launch in March or April. “When the time comes, it will be made public”, Nokia says, or so we reckon, based on a rough translation of a fairly convoluted Weibo post.

Intriguingly (and bizarrely) enough, the new Nokia seems to suggest Windows devices could be in the cards as well. Perhaps tablets? Is the company simply covering all its PR bases just in case? We’ll hopefully find out more in Barcelona within a few weeks.