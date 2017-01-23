Fresh Geekbench run shows off Moto Z with Snapdragon 835

The Moto Z is back in our spotlight after a few months of obscurity with a stunning new chipset. But blink once and it may just get lost in the noise of the benchmarks.

The Motorola XT1650 (that’s the Moto Z’s internal product number) has been put through Geekbench tests practically daily since August 31. You know of it to have a Snapdragon 820 processor.

But there’s this one odd run of the XT1650 that happened on January 21 showing it with not just Android 7.1.1 (a Pixel- and Nexus-only software version for the moment), but an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. The scores back the silicon up: 1930 for a single-core test, 6207 for a multi-core trial.

And it’s just that one instance: all tests since then feature the Snapdragon 820 as per usual.

The XT1650 name, as far as we know it, extends to claim the Moto Z, Moto Z Force and both of the Droid editions (the Moto Z Play is labeled XT1635). So, will it just be an all-new taste, but the same, great look for the Moto Z in 2017? We shall be watching this carefully.