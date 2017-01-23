It’s not over until… the old lady of the American telecommunications industry is all done clearing Windows Phone inventory. That’s right, the Lumia 950 is randomly back up for grabs from AT&T, at least in black, while Microsoft is still selling the white no-contract version specific to the carrier, as well as the unlocked black model.

Although the fall 2015-released Snapdragon 808 5.2-incher could vanish without a trace literally any minute, we’re presuming both AT&T and the US Microsoft Store were able to robustly restock the handheld… somehow.

Remember, the Lumia 950 XL is as good as dead, with the 650 and 735 no longer even listed as out of stock stateside at Redmond’s e-shop. But the slightly newer entry-level Lumia 550 is back, at least temporarily, fetching the same old $139 unlocked, 4.7-inch HD screen, Snapdragon 210 SoC, 1GB RAM and all.

Circling back to the Lumia 950, it goes without saying the AT&T-specific variant is considerably cheaper, at around $300, than the wider GSM-compatible, SIM-free flavor, priced outright at $399. Ma Bell will also let you split the three Benjamins in monthly payments of $10 or $12.50 on Next installment plans. Last chance to hop aboard the Lumia train, y’all.