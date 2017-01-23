Amazon’s Alexa intelligent personal assistant for first and third-party speakers, tablets, smartwatches and, yes, smartphones was arguably the headliner of the entire Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month. Meanwhile, Samsung reportedly keeps on improving Bixby behind the scenes, to Google’s absolute dismay, and Siri is still hugely popular among iOS users who don’t really have a choice anyway.

As for the greatly promising Google Assistant, we must admit we were expecting much faster progress and especially expansion since last fall. Still technically exclusive to Pixel titles in the smartphone landscape, this is finally rumored to be spreading to a major non-Google-made handheld in the near future.

We’re talking the LG G6, due out at MWC late next month, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the Korean OEM’s historically close relationship to the Mountain View-based search giant. LG was in charge of both Nexus 5 and 5X production, purportedly working on a pair of Nexus-like Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches now.

According to local press in the company’s homeland, the LG G6 will feature Google Assistant integration out the box as a “desperate” attempt to turn around an objectively “sluggish” smartphone business.

Google’s “technologies” will supposedly be applied to the oft-rumored LG Watch Sport and Watch Style as well, though the chaebol may also want to leave the door open for a strengthened collaboration with Amazon. Alexa currently powers a number of largely experimental LG products, including a webOS fridge and Hub Robot.