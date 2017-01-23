The HTC U Ultra is fanning out across the US through planes, trucks and vans, but in Taiwan, people are holding off for the 128GB model with sapphire screen.

HTC Taiwan has prepared its site by featuring the item on its product page for the U Ultra, set to sell at NT$28,900 or about US$920. The product will go up for pre-orders sometime in mid-February before shipping out late that month into March.

Customers can register to be notified when pre-orders begin.