Phones
194

Honor 8 Android Nougat update spreading

Contents
Advertisement

After its initial seeding in Japan, other territories are starting to see the Honor 8 Android Nougat update rolling out. PhoneArena has been fielding reports of the over-the-air update hitting its readers’ devices.

We aren’t sure where each reader is based, but one screenshot shows the update delivered in Hebrew. It also shows that this update, which also brings EMUI 5.0, is pretty big: 2.27GB.

Huawei has promised that United States units would receive the update in .

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, EMUI 5.0, Honor, Honor 8, Huawei, News, ota, Software Update
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.