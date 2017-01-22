HTC Halfbeak revived with more pictures on Weibo

When was the last time you’ve thought about HTC’s Android Wear watch? The last we knew of it, the Taiwanese OEM was said to be pairing with fitness-focused Under Armour on working on a smart wearable, codenamed “Halfbeak.”

Well, it’s back again in nine more pictures from Weibo. The pictures come undated — one picture shows a watchface indicating that the photo was taken on the 15th day of the month, but that’s not assured — and there’s the fact that another picture reports that the device is running Android Wear 1.3, based off of Android 5.1.1.

We do not have any word that we can share on this watch’s arrival (or non-arrival) at MWC 2017. Android Wear 2.0 is expected to debut on February 9.