Google Play Services rolling out Instant Tethering feature to Pixels, Nexuses
If you’re the type to link up your mobile internet connection with your tablets for more acreage for movies and games on the go, you might be able to take advantage of an upcoming feature called Instant Tethering.
The feature is part of Google Play Services 10.2 and allows tablets to connect instantly through Wi-Fi Direct to an Android phone on the same Google account. You can track contingent devices’ battery levels in the feature’s menu.
Android Police reports that Android 7.1.1 devices will get first dibs, thus, the Nexus 9 and Pixel C will be the only supported tablets to link up with other Nexuses and Pixels.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%