If you’re the type to link up your mobile internet connection with your tablets for more acreage for movies and games on the go, you might be able to take advantage of an upcoming feature called Instant Tethering.

The feature is part of Google Play Services 10.2 and allows tablets to connect instantly through Wi-Fi Direct to an Android phone on the same Google account. You can track contingent devices’ battery levels in the feature’s menu.

Android Police reports that Android 7.1.1 devices will get first dibs, thus, the Nexus 9 and Pixel C will be the only supported tablets to link up with other Nexuses and Pixels.