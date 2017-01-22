Inexpensive Android One phones are making their way to the United States. The Galaxy S7 is finally (kind of) getting Nougat. The 600MHz TV spectrum is selling way below expectations, and we have a voice assistant showdown!

Those stories, plus we answer YOUR viewer questions, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast!

Watch the live video broadcast from 10:00pm Pacific on January 19th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here.

For folks watching live, you can comment and ask questions by using the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter during the broadcast. For folks watching later, you can shoot your listener emails to podcast [AT] pocketnow [DOT] com for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 236

Recording Date

January 19, 2017

Host

Juan Bagnell

Adam Doud

Jules Wang

2017 Mid-ranger vs. 2016 Flagship?

(00:06:08)





We’ve come to the time-honored discussion of whether you should trust your limited mobile technology buying power to a smash hit from last year or a modest package of this year. And it just so happens that our Adam Doud has been tracking this parallel for the past few years…

Voice Assistant Battle Royale!

(00:14:43)

Our own Adam Doud hosted a showdown between phone and home digital assistants. Each member of the Pocketnow editorial team offered up a question to see which assistant could tackle conversational commands better. At the same time we got word from Google that Google Assistant might get an offline mode. Are these digital butlers ready for prime time?

News

52:28 | Samsung Bixby rumored to get visual search

57:25 | Galaxy S7 Nougat update starting to roll out

1:09:46 | Moto G5 Plus looks to pick up new Qualcomm mid-range chipset

1:16:46 | Moto Z prices slashed at Verizon

1:19:25 | Google to expand Android One program to United States

1:26:52 | Nokia 6 Flash Sale over in under a minute, with over a million registrations

1:35:00 | Tag Heuer sells way more Connected smart watches than anticipated

600MHz spectrum sale ends with $10 billion in sales



(01:47:44)

The air we use for TV was put up for auction, and the telecommunication companies bids were severely lower than anticipated. This spectrum could help improve signal coverage and reception, so why didn’t it sell better?

See you next week!