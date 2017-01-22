Foxconn believes it will take $7 billion to take Sharp to the US

Hon Hai Precision Industry chairman Terry Gou estimated out loud to reporters that his company, known to most as Foxconn, will spend $7 billion to build a display manufacturing plant for its subsidiary, Sharp.

Half of Foxconn’s business comes from assembling Apple’s iPhones while Sharp also provides some of the iPhone’s LCD panels. The latter is vying to provide OLED screens for a future iPhone starting in 2019. Infinite Loop is facing pressure from President Donald Trump to increase manufacturing in the US — that means making computers and, yes, iPhones domestically.

Taiwanese Foxconn has been eager to appease its biggest customer and has tailed Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank in devoting investment to the United States with heavy influence and association with Trump.

The President is pledging to drive down corporate taxes, regulations and, it is hoped, the overall cost of business in the country. These factors will affect Gou’s cost estimates for Sharp’s move.