The most accessible in-roads to Google’s mobile payment system may soon lie with PayPal.

Version 1.13 of the Android Pay app is making its way to users and Android Police tore down the .APK it was served on to see if anything entirely new or some major edits have been made to the inner code sanctum of the darn thing.

Turns out, there’s at least two to watch out for.

One is actually an announced move coming from the annuls of October: Visa Checkout integration is supposed to be in play, so if you’ve linked an eligible card to the online service, you’ll be able to use Android Pay with it. We don’t see latent code for Mastercard’s Masterpass, the other service

The second is with PayPal and any cards it has a stake in — those will also get into Android Pay. The online payments company has debit and credit cards with different issuers, but it has partnered with Discover to further a 2012 agreement between the two. The first agreement brought the option to use PayPal at Discover payment terminals in stores. The latest agreement from this month allows PayPal to use Discover purchase authentication tokens for contactless payments in stores. Code strings regarding PayPal support also mention Discover.

It is not actually clear if Android Pay, when linked to a PayPal card, will be usable on a tap terminal without Discover support. We hope to learn and do some testing as soon as the feature is official.

Once again, this is pre-execution code we’re discussing and things could change or dissolve from now.