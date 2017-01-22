Phones
1406

Android Pay may soon support PayPal cards and Visa Checkout

Contents
Advertisement

The most accessible in-roads to Google’s mobile payment system may soon lie with PayPal.

Version 1.13 of the Android Pay app is making its way to users and Android Police tore down the .APK it was served on to see if anything entirely new or some major edits have been made to the inner code sanctum of the darn thing.

Turns out, there’s at least two to watch out for.

One is actually an announced move coming from the annuls of October: Visa Checkout integration is supposed to be in play, so if you’ve linked an eligible card to the online service, you’ll be able to use Android Pay with it. We don’t see latent code for Mastercard’s Masterpass, the other service

The second is with PayPal and any cards it has a stake in — those will also get into Android Pay. The online payments company has debit and credit cards with different issuers, but it has partnered with Discover to further a 2012 agreement between the two. The first agreement brought the option to use PayPal at Discover payment terminals in stores. The latest agreement from this month allows PayPal to use Discover purchase authentication tokens for contactless payments in stores. Code strings regarding PayPal support also mention Discover.

It is not actually clear if Android Pay, when linked to a PayPal card, will be usable on a tap terminal without Discover support. We hope to learn and do some testing as soon as the feature is official.

Once again, this is pre-execution code we’re discussing and things could change or dissolve from now.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
67%
Want It
17%
Had It
0%
Hated It
17%
Via
Android Pay
Source
PayPal
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android Pay, Google, MasterCard, Masterpass, mobile payments, News, Paypal, Rumors, Visa, Visa Checkout
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.