18-inch Nokia tablet on the docks at GFXBench

There’s reason to believe that the Nokia name will be tied to another Android tablet beyond 2015’s C1.

GFXBench has logged information on an unidentified device with a skew of Android 7.0 labeled as “FIH Edition”. Foxconn International Holdings is the manufacturing partner of HMD Global, the brand licensee for Nokia’s mobile phones. It also does business with plenty of other mobile brands, too, but given the notoriety of HMD’s efforts, a Nokia device seems more likely.

And this device seems to be going after the likes of Samsung‘s and TCL‘s super-large tablets for its reported excessive size: quad HD resolution at 18.4 inches. An octa-core Snapdragon processor, likely the Snapdragon 835 based on the reported Adreno 540 GPU, is on board with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There are 12-megapixel cameras front and back. The device is supposedly cell-capable, too.

Perhaps we might see a TV for cord-cutters from the Nokia booth at MWC 2017?

Posted In
Android, Tablets
