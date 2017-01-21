Android
Galaxy Note 7 explosion report: why did Samsung’s phablet blow up?

Galaxy Note 7 explosion

Samsung will live stream its Galaxy Note 7 explosion “event” on January 23 (22 in US), where the world is expecting to see and hear the conclusions on the matter. However, a Galaxy Note 7 explosion report, an autopsy report if you will, leaked on January 16, allegedly an entire week before it was supposed to see the light of day, probably with the occasion of the aforementioned event.

Based on information available at the moment, we are trying to answer a simple question, anticipating Samsung’s official stance: just why exactly did Samsung’s phablet blow up? The Galaxy Note 7 had everything it needed to become the flagship phone of 2016, but sadly, Samsung had to pull all the models out there and stop production, for safety reasons. We all know the saga, so we’ll let you watch our video above, with our take on the Galaxy Note 7 explosion drama.

