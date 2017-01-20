Xiaomi needs something really special this spring to wash the taste of a disappointing 2016, as well as outshine both the mainstream Mi 5s duo and experimental Mi MIX edgeless phablet. Unfortunately, even if a Mi MIX EVO comes to pass, it’s unlikely to roll out in decent numbers, while the company’s highly anticipated US expansion remains somewhat of a distant goal.

But a glamorous MWC debut in Barcelona next month for the Mi 6 is still very much within the realms of possibility, unless Xiaomi can pull off an even earlier, higher-profile launch before all those other Snapdragon 835 powerhouses.

Speaking of, it seems one of three main Xiaomi Mi 6 configurations could settle for a MediaTek Helio X30 processor instead, alongside 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and an undetailed dual rear-facing camera.

That’s the rumored “entry-level” SKU, mind you, codenamed Mi 6 Youth, and likely to be priced around the 2,000 Yuan ($290) mark in China. Meanwhile, a Xiaomi Mi 6 “Standard” might set you back the rough equivalent of $365 (CNY 2,500), with Snapdragon 835 processing muscle in tow, a Quad HD OLED screen of unknown size, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and once again, a trendy dual cam setup.

At the very top of the food chain, you’ll reportedly find a CNY 3,000 ($435) Xiaomi Mi 6 “Premier” variant, also powered by the SD835 SoC, but upgraded to 6GB RAM, 256GB internal digital hoarding room, ceramic body, and dual-edged Quad HD OLED display, in addition to dual cameras.

Too bad none of the above can be corroborated by hard evidence at the moment.