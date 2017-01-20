A lot has been written about the lack of next-gen smartwatches from companies like LG, Huawei or Motorola, but what you may have not realized was Google’s Android Wear 2.0 release delay also forced other manufacturers to wait.

Soon enough, the floodgates will finally open, with LG rumored to lead this new wave of significantly more practical and compelling wearable devices, while ZTE, Casio and Swarovski shall definitely battle for a slice of the hopefully fast-growing pie as well.

You can also count Tag Heuer in now, as the luxury Swiss watchmaker reaffirms its commitment to a small but profitable market. Once again, we’re told the brand’s rookie $1,500 Android Wear effort exceeded expectations, selling 56,000 units since November 2015, compared to an initial goal of just 20K.

Naturally, this year’s second-gen Tag Heuer Connected (unconfirmed name) has a much taller order to fulfil – 150K shipments in 2017 alone. No words on pricing yet for the long overdue “collection” of sequels, but we do know built-in GPS functionality will be offered this time around, alongside Android Pay support, better battery life than before, and “more powerful displays.”

A wider audience should also be targeted by the premium, Swiss-made Android Wear 2.0 timepiece, with various colors and materials in tow, plus a smaller model designed specifically for women. A commercial launch is planned for May, at which point the Fossil Group could throw its hat in the ring too across own-brand, Armani, Skagen, Diesel and Michael Kors families.