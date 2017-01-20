Sony makes Nougat updates for Xperia Z5 ‘series’, Z3+ and, yes, Z4 Tablet official
Sony has been on a roll of late, sending over-the-air Nougat goodies left and right, to new and old mobile devices, which was perhaps such an intense and time-consuming endeavor that the company forgot to make any official announcements.
Until yesterday, that is, when the global PR team took the time to tweet a pair of brief, straightforward statements. “In case you missed it”, Android 7.0 is rolling out for the Xperia Z5 series, Z4 Tablet & Z3+ (Dual variants included).
“Check locally & watch for the notification” is the only advice @SonyMobileNews has to offer, also reminding us of a December-uploaded YouTube video highlighting build N changes and enhancements for Xperia devices.
Wait a minute, we didn’t know the Z5 Compact and Z4 Tablet’s updates were also underway already. This is getting better and better (literally) by the day, and it’s a bona fide miracle that the Z4 Tablet can follow XZ, X Performance, X, X Compact, Z5, Z5 Premium and Compact’s suit on the Android Nougat bandwagon before so many flagship phones from rival OEMs leave Marshmallow behind.
On the not so bright side of things, we’re hearing distressing whispers all of a sudden about random 7.0 rollout halts for “all variants” of the Z5, as well as the Z3+, and Z4 Tablet. That doesn’t make any sense, so for the time being, we’ll treat it as unsubstantiated gossip or a mix-up of sorts.