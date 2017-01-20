If you’re not in the US and looking forward to Sprint service on your iPhone 7 and iPhone SE, then you might as well be in Germany and pay a little bit more to get “the round pack for 360-degree fun.”

Samsung Germany is about to kick off a €99 bundle for a Gear 360 camera and a Gear VR headset (you know, to consume all that 360-degree footage you’ve shot) if you buy a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge. But there will only 20,000 bundles given out and the way to attain a voucher code is a competitive one.

Customers must purchase a phone between January 24 and February 6, register the device online at a special site by February 21 with verification information before receiving the voucher code which must be redeemed by April 23. Only two bundles per household are allowed.

The bundle’s worth a total of €448.