Phones

Samsung Germany offering Gear VR, Gear 360 for €99 with Galaxy S7 purchase

Contents
Advertisement

If you’re not in the US and looking forward to Sprint service on your iPhone 7 and iPhone SE, then you might as well be in Germany and pay a little bit more to get “the round pack for 360-degree fun.”

Samsung Germany is about to kick off a €99 bundle for a Gear 360 camera and a Gear VR headset (you know, to consume all that 360-degree footage you’ve shot) if you buy a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge. But there will only 20,000 bundles given out and the way to attain a voucher code is a competitive one.

Customers must purchase a phone between January 24 and February 6, register the device online at a special site by February 21 with verification information before receiving the voucher code which must be redeemed by April 23. Only two bundles per household are allowed.

The bundle’s worth a total of €448.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
camera, Deal, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Gear 360, Gear VR, Germany, headset, News, promo, Samsung, VR
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.