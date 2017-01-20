Canadian carrier-locked HTC One M9 updated to Android Nougat
It’s three weeks into the new year and we’re finally getting somewhere in terms of moving relatively fresh devices onto Android Nougat. More than a month ago, HTC released 7.0 to the unlocked One M9 and said that carrier units would come after 2017 arrived.
Lo and behold, four major networks in Canada have carried out due diligence on their customers’ HTC One M9 devices. Telus, Videotron and Freedom have already run the waves while the latest carrier, Bell, is just starting out. We’re waiting on Rogers to put up.
We checked with the major United States carriers and have found no word of Nougat making it to any One M9. More specifically, T-Mobile’s software update page reads that the manufacturer is still “developing” the update package.
