Sony has been in the news a lot lately, with both super-speedy software updates and MWC 2017 preparations, but after a reportedly strong holiday box-office showing boosted by frequent discounts, the Xperia deals came to a standstill.

For a limited time, Best Buy again marks down a pair of already compelling 2016 Sony phones, and somewhat surprisingly, they’re not the Xperia XA and XA Ultra widely expected to get sequels next month in Barcelona.

Instead, power users on a tight budget should be ecstatic to hear the Xperia XZ is knocked off a cool 200 bucks to just $450 in mineral black, platinum and forest blue flavors. We’re talking GSM unlocked configurations, obviously, fully compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile’s LTE networks, further featuring a Snapdragon 820 processor, 5.2-inch Full HD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, 23 and 13MP cameras, IP68 water and dust protection, and a 2,900mAh battery.

Meanwhile, probably the best compact smartphone in the world, the Xperia X Compact, sets you back $350, down from a $450 MSRP, also GSM unlocked and AT&T/T-Mobile-enabled, with a 4.6-inch 720p screen in tow, Snapdragon 650 SoC, 3GB RAM, 23/5MP shooters, and 2,700mAh cell capacity.

Technically, both devices still run Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but if 7.0 Nougat isn’t available as an OTA upgrade off the bat, it’ll likely arrive before you know it.