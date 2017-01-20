If you were disappointed to see the humble J3 Emerge of all rumored 2017 Galaxy J-series devices launched stateside on Sprint, Virgin and Boost Mobile earlier this week, it appears there’s no reason to fret after all.

A higher-end member of the budget-friendly smartphone family is also reportedly headed to American shores, and according to serial leaker Evan Blass on Twitter, it’s going to get much wider carrier support.

Specifically, AT&T, Verizon and US Cellular are ev-rumored to pick up the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) sooner or later, with no words on pricing or anything else. The purported mid-range 5.5-incher was granted FCC authorization too recently under the SM-J727V model number, clearly following in the footsteps of the 2016 J7 edition, aka J710.

What’s interesting is the previous-generation Galaxy J7 only saw daylight on T-Mobile of the major US cellular providers, still selling for around $250 outright, or $10 a month on convenient installment plans.

This year however, Samsung has great global box-office expectations from the J lineup, and without proper North American releases, they feel way beyond the realms of possibility. With a slightly snazzier design than last year, and overall respectable specs on paper, the Galaxy J7 (2017) could well add up to the AT&T and Verizon subscriber bases.