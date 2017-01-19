As always when it comes to Apple-related gossip and rumors about unreleased iDevices, when it rains, it pours. Interestingly, it’s been pouring speculation on next-gen iPhones, iPads and MacBooks lately, yet we still know very little for certain.

At least the number of new iPhones and iPads to be deployed this year looks pretty much settled, with Cupertino more focused than ever on hardware diversity. You’ll probably be able to choose from not just three revised 2017 iPhones, including a game-changing “X” variant, but also a somewhat unusual trio of updated iPads.

What’s so unusual about it? For starters, there’s apparently no Mini model in the pipeline. Further, most insiders expect a 9.7-incher to carry a “friendly” price tag. That prediction is today echoed by “sources from the related upstream supply chain” speaking to Digitimes, which also corroborate a 10.5-incher aimed at replacing the “existing 9.7-inch product line”, and an “upgraded” 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both packing A10X processing power.

The SoC promotion may well be the reason these two 2017 iPads are only tipped to enter mass production in Q2, before commercially launching sometime in the “second half” of the year.

Quite an upsetting possible delay, although not all tipsters are as pessimistic. Some even shadier ones anticipate an Apple Pencil 2 debut as early as March, and of course, the mysteriously overhauled new digital stylus accessory can’t fly solo to market.