Japanese video gaming titan Nintendo is finally taking mobile devices seriously, with a proper, official Mario title exclusively released on iOS last month, and a relatively successful strategy-RPG franchise now just about ready to spread its wings to both iPhones and Androids.

Unlike Super Mario Run however, Fire Emblem Heroes is coming first to Google’s Play Store on February 2, with “planned” availability including markets as diverse as Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Romania, Russia, South Africa, UK and US, while the iOS expansion’s timing remains under wraps at the moment.

Nowhere near as valuable as the Mario property, the tactical role-playing Fire Emblem series has purportedly “grown exponentially” in popularity in “recent years”, after making its all-time debut on the Famicom platform way back in 1990.

Since then, a large number of follow-ups and remakes have been published across game systems like the Nintendo DS, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, Game Boy Advance and GameCube, culminating with this fresh update, alternatively dubbed Fire Emblem Warriors for the Switch and New 3DS consoles.

As for the news Android gamers have been eagerly anticipating, it looks like Super Mario Run will go cross-platform at last sometime in March. Another couple of months of playing the waiting game won’t kill you, but it may well kill the enthusiasm. That, and the extravagant “full” price.

By the way, Fire Emblem Heroes will be available as a free download (huzzah!), with optional in-app purchases (ugh!).