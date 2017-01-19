Phones
200

Nintendo will bring Super Mario Run to Android in March, release Fire Emblem Heroes next month

Contents
Advertisement

Japanese video gaming titan Nintendo is finally taking mobile devices seriously, with a proper, official Mario title exclusively released on iOS last month, and a relatively successful strategy-RPG franchise now just about ready to spread its wings to both iPhones and Androids.

Unlike Super Mario Run however, Fire Emblem Heroes is coming first to Google’s Play Store on February 2, with “planned” availability including markets as diverse as Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Romania, Russia, South Africa, UK and US, while the iOS expansion’s timing remains under wraps at the moment.

Nowhere near as valuable as the Mario property, the tactical role-playing Fire Emblem series has purportedly “grown exponentially” in popularity in “recent years”, after making its all-time debut on the Famicom platform way back in 1990.

Since then, a large number of follow-ups and remakes have been published across game systems like the Nintendo DS, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, Game Boy Advance and GameCube, culminating with this fresh update, alternatively dubbed Fire Emblem Warriors for the Switch and New 3DS consoles.

As for the news Android gamers have been eagerly anticipating, it looks like Super Mario Run will go cross-platform at last sometime in March. Another couple of months of playing the waiting game won’t kill you, but it may well kill the enthusiasm. That, and the extravagant “full” price.

By the way, Fire Emblem Heroes will be available as a free download (huzzah!), with optional in-app purchases (ugh!).

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
TechCrunch
Source
Nintendo
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Android, Fire Emblem, Fire Emblem Heroes, Google, google play, iOS, Mario, mobile games, News, Nintendo, Play Store, smartphone games, Super Mario, Super Mario Run
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).