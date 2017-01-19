Phones

Samsung finally makes Nougat rollout for Galaxy S7 official, also confirming what’s next

In addition to arguably holding off the final, fully refined Android 7.0 Nougat release for its latest flagship phones for far too long, Samsung has also been ominously silent about update timelines for other popular Galaxy devices.

Until earlier today, when rumors of rollout snags in China were officially negated, the long-awaited UX changes got detailed, and a (short) list of phones and tablets looking at a build N expansion in the near future was mentioned in passing.

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Edge Plus, Note 5 and Galaxy Tab S2 are among the products next in line for OTA Android 7.0 goodies “within the first half of this year.” But the Galaxy A3, A8 and Tab A with S Pen should leave Marshmallow behind by the end of June as well, while A5, A7, A9, C-series and J-series gadgets may need to play the unpleasant waiting game a few extra months.

As for the fruits of that protracted Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Nougat beta program, there’s nothing awe-inspiring to report. Just your typical multi window support, a newly added Performance Mode menu optimizing certain components and capabilities to better meet your specific needs, Samsung Pass “master key” features for fingerprint website login, and a “cleaner”, smoother Quick Panel.

