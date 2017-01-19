Promotional Project Fi referral program made permanent

Project Fi’s temporary referral program that was introduced over the holidays to spread more cheer has decidedly become more permanent.

If you are an individual customer of Google’s MVNO service, you can continue to giving people your referral code. If they sign up and log a couple of bill cycle, they get $20 while you get $20 per person you successful refer up to $200 total.

The company’s responses to customer inquiries on the program’s expansion were focused on “huge response from the customers,” though a clause in the terms and conditions of the program note that it “may end at any time.”